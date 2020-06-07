Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 765,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,685.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,299,200 shares of company stock worth $16,157,427. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

