Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $15.03 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

