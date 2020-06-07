Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of SPXS stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

