Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,635 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 2,610,523 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $11,007,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

