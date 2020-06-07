Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,777 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.15 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

