Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 15,204 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 290,258 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

UE opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

