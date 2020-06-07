Sontag Advisory LLC Has $62,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MUFG opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

