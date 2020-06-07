Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $106,000 in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NRZ stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

