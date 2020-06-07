Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $133,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,038,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,740,000 after buying an additional 294,991 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 35.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,839,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 482,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of HST stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

