Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $138,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 2,154,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.