Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $167,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $7,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.