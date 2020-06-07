Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $68,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

NBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

