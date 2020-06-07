Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.