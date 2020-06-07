Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.82 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.