Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.