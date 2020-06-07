Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of BeyondAirInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.60. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.