Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 12,250 GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 419,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GasLog stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

