Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 21,791 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Astronics by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Astronics by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ATRO stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

