Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 25,332 Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

NYSE:MNK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.41. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.