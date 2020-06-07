Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $145,000 Position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

