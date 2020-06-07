Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.