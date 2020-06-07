Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.12, 33,525,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,976,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Dawson James began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $809.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

