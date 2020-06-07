Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 16.7%

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 597,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 338% from the average session volume of 136,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

