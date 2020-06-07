Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

