Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 23,038.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after acquiring an additional 463,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 262,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after acquiring an additional 171,099 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $37.00 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYND shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

