Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

NYSE ANTM opened at $287.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.68. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

