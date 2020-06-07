S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $333.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $334.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 36.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

