State Street Corp Acquires 26,048 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.12% of ASGN worth $57,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after buying an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after acquiring an additional 133,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ASGN by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 760,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $909,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN opened at $70.46 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.31.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

