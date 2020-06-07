State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.08% of Innospec worth $52,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Innospec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,890,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,406,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Innospec stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.