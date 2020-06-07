State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.85% of Rexnord worth $50,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 49.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000.

A number of research firms have commented on RXN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,181.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

