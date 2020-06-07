Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Stemline Therapeutics reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $59.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $59.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 150.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STML shares. HC Wainwright lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.78. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 20,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $106,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,936 shares of company stock valued at $517,447 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,291,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 941,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 369,026 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 345,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

