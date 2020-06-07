Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

