Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 1.3%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.33, 26,191 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,556,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.19.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,130.69% and a negative net margin of 754.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

