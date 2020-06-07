SunTrust Banks Boosts ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $72.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $909,226. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.