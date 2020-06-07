SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

