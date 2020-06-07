Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives News Impact Score of -1.17

Media headlines about Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Swiss Re earned a media sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SSREF stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $118.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

