System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 9523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get System1 Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.56.

About System1 Group (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.