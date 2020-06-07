T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.97

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.97 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 1194146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.63.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.