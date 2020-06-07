TD Securities Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.39. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

