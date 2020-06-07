Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $77.99 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 18.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 52,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,021.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

