Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 3,735,300 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 537,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 93.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 816,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 82,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 754,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

