TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected TELUS’s analysis:

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.50 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.