Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $84.12, 313,441 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 348,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $12,681,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

