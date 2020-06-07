TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.40. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 6,451,500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 967,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

