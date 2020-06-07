Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.18% of Textron worth $192,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $39.12 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.