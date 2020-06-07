The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Trading Up 7%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.17, approximately 318,747 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 398,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $583,063. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

