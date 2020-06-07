Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Down 33.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares fell 33.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04, 16,277,621 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 536% from the average session volume of 2,557,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.92.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.93.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.