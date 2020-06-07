Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 30.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) shares dropped 30.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.47, approximately 1,229,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 750% from the average daily volume of 144,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

