Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.36. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 32,576,470 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TTNP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 437.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

