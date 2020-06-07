TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.51

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.51 and last traded at $126.49, with a volume of 1989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.